Breezy Saturday, cooling Sunday

Moderate winds continue Saturday but wind alerts have expired for the Central Coast.

Wind speeds will be more calm this weekend compared to what we experienced earlier this week.

Temperatures will also cool to near normal this weekend through early next week: bringing low to mid 60s across the region.

Winds are also trending onshore Friday, bringing some moisture back to the coast.

The red flag warning for VTA County was cancelled early on Friday due to winds rapidly calming.

A fire weather watch has been issued for Ventura County for Saturday night - Sunday, likely to be upgraded back to a red flag warning this weekend.

A high surf advisory goes in effect 6am Saturday - 12pm Sunday for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County beaches with waves up to 12ft. Ventura County Beaches can expected waves up to 7 feet.

Winds are expected to pick up in Los Angeles County this weekend, however.

Another strong offshore Santa Ana wind event is expected Monday night through Wednesday of next week - currently forecasted to be 40-60mph winds for inland VTA and LA counties - according to the National Weather Service.

We have a slight chance of rain for the Central Coast next Thursday.

The midweek round of Santa Anas should calm by next Friday.