Winds last Thursday, tracking LA fires

Low humidity, gusty winds and warm temperatures continue for the Central Coast Thursday.

Temperatures will remain above normal - high 60s and low to mid 70s across the region Thursday.

Strong Santa Ana winds gusts continue to impact the dangerous fire weather conditions in the Los Angeles area.

Winds will pick up again Thursday in Ventura County with breezy conditions there through Friday.

The extreme most Santa Ana winds peaked Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

A high wind warning remains in effect for VTA County Wednesday with up to 50 mph gusts expected.

A red flag warning remains in effect for SB County Wednesday and for VTA County through Friday with warm, dry and breezy conditions to be monitored by first responders and weather services.

Temperatures cool Friday and winds should calm by the weekend.

We could see another Santa Ana wind event next week, according to the National Weather Service.

