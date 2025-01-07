Extreme winds peak Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

Widespread winds coming from the north and northeast are creating extreme fire weather conditions for the Central Coast this week as temperatures rise.

Strongest winds are set to peak Tuesday night through Wednesday morning especially for southern Santa Barbara and Ventura areas.

According to the National Weather Service: downed trees, hazardous driving conditions, increased traffic, power outages, and airport delays are to be expected across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties

Any wildfires that start could spread rapidly with the strong offshore warm weather conditions.

A high wind warning remains in effect until 6pm Wednesday for Ventura County with 60-80mph gusts.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 6pm Wednesday for Santa Barbra County with 50mph gusts.

A red flag warning remains in effect for Ventura County until Thursday and Santa Barbara County until Wednesday.

A fire weather watch will remain in effect in Ventura County until Friday.

A high surf advisory remains in effect until 9pm Tuesday with waves up to 11 ft waves along the Central Coast.

Extreme winds are expected to diminish by Wednesday evening but will remain moderate through Thursday.

Calmer wind conditions expected on Friday with clear skies expected to continue this week.

Temperatures cool for the weekend.