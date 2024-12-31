Sunny New Years Day, 2025 starts warm

A warming trend continues through midweek creating a sunny and warm start to 2025 - near 70 degrees on Wednesday.

The warmest day of the week will be on Thursday on January 2nd with some areas getting closer to 75 degrees.

New Years Eve night, however, will be chilly: in the 50s and 40s.

Partly clouds skies will continue in some areas over the next couple days despite the rising temperatures.

Gusty winds are expected at times through Thursday, though not at advisory levels for the Central Coast.

The National Weather Service recommends not using sparklers and fireworks at home with the local vegetation levels and suggests going to a professional show or using glow sticks and confetti as an alternative for New Years celebrations.

Friday temperatures cool and clouds roll with light rain chances up north.

Very light rain could fall in north SB County and SLO County, under 1/10th inch.