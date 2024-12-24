Dry & breezy Christmas Day forecast

Gusty winds continue Christmas Eve night through Christmas Day but not nearly as strong or damaging as we saw on the morning of Christmas Eve - as a rain storm arrived to the Central Coast from Northern California.

A wind advisory does remain in effect until 7am Wednesday with 50mph gusts in Ventura & Santa Barbara County mountains.

One also in effect for portions of SB County - including the Santa Ynez Valley - with 45mph gusts until 7am Wednesday.

Another wind advisory for the Santa Barbara coast with 50mph gusts through 7pm Tuesday. And one for SLO County & North SB County beaches with 35mph gusts there through 7pm Tuesday.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Christmas Day but we are looking dry from rain.

Temperatures will be below normal for most areas on Wednesday - Christmas Day but a warming trend will bring us above average temperatures between Thursday and Friday.

High surf continues to be expected at all local beaches with an advisory through 4pm Sunday with 10-15 feet waves expected.

A 74 mph gust was reported in Montecito Tuesday around 11:45am according to the National Weather Service.

Downed trees and powerlines were reported in Santa Barbara on Tuesday, Christmas Eve.