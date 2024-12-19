A quick cooldown on Friday as multiple cold fronts begin moving through into next week

Wednesday temperatures broke a couple record highs for Santa Barbara and Oxnard. At the Santa Barbara Airport a high of 80 degrees was recorded beating the old record of 77 degrees in 1950. At the National Weather Service in Oxnard a high of 85 degrees was recorded, beating the old record 83 degrees in 1985. It has been a warm week, but high pressure will begin to move east and offshore flow will weaken, which means onshore flow increases and cooler conditions will be returning back to the forecast just in time for the holiday weekend. The coasts can expect a little more marine cover Friday morning, but it is expected to be below a fog advisory as of now.

Friday, temperatures will drop and for some micro climates a ten degree difference is expected. Multiple low pressure systems will begin moving through the Pacific Northwest and at times will bring more rain to northern California. What the central coast will see is colder temperatures and more cloud cover all beginning Friday well into the holiday week. However for Friday, light coastal breezes will return as well as partly cloudy skies. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 60s to low 70s through out the Central Coast and will be seasonal for this time of year. Saturday high surf returns for the beaches and will be persistent into next week.

By Saturday, a cold front will bring clouds low and dense enough to produce some mist and drizzle for San Luis Obispo County, however, rain totals for the whole weekend are showing less than tenth of an inch, so it will be quick drizzle. Into the holiday week, temperatures continue to be on the cooler side and as another system moves through there is a 50-70% chance of rain for area north of Point Conception for Christmas Eve. The more south the system moves, the less rain chances. First Alert Weather will monitor closely as we get closer to the holidays.