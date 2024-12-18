Sunny and warm conditions continue on Thursday, cooling is returning soon

As winds continue to persist into Wednesday evening, cooler conditions will soon return. A wind advisory is still in place until 6 p.m. for Santa Lucia mountains, San Luis Obispo county beaches and mountains and most of Ventura County. Along with the wind advisory, a red flag warning is still in place, but will expire by 6 p.m. for Ventura County. Although winds have calmed from peak speeds Tuesday night, low relative humidity remains a concern with percentages between 10-20.

By Thursday, a minor shift arrives as offshore flow will slowly weaken. For the coasts, offshore flow will be weak enough to allow some coastal breeze for the beaches and perhaps some distant marine layer, for the early morning hours. Mostly clear skies and above average temperatures return for Thursday with light wind. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the high 70s through out the Central Coast with some areas reaching around 80s degrees. It will be a pleasantly warm day to head to the beach or enjoy lunch outside.

By Friday, a series of low pressure systems begin to head to the area and a cooling trend begins. The first trough holding rain will move through the Pacific Northwest and make way to Northern California. As it moves down the Central Coast, on Saturday only clouds will remain, with the possibility of mist. So far, Christmas will be a cool and partly cloudy day, but First Alert Weather is tracking the systems as we move closer to the holiday.