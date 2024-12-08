Fog and then more wind, Monday Dec 9th forecast

High clouds and cooler temperatures returned as an onshore flow temporarily takes hold. Patchy dense fog is likely for the overnight, especially south of Point Conception. This could make for very difficult driving conditions with visibilities being reduced to a quarter and even tenth of a mile. Temperatures will also stay on the cool to mild side with highs in the 60's to right about 70-degrees in the warmest locations. By the afternoon, our next wind event will start to kick in to gear with winds from the northeast gusting to above 25-35 mph and more in the most favored areas below foothills, passes and canyons.

Looking ahead, we continue to see the Pacific storm track taking a big vacation from our region. This means more of the same pattern as we head toward the middle of the month. Systems will ride very high over most of California bringing mid and high clouds and then more breezy to gusty northerly winds. In between the offshore winds, very quiet and mild conditions are expected. As for temperatures, where it's offshore, expect more mild lows and very nice afternoon highs. In wind protected areas, temperatures could be very chilly for the overnights and not quite as warm for the afternoons. The strongest winds will likely be for late Monday and in to Tuesday especially in Ventura County. This is when heightened fire concerns will once again return as cold air from the north reinforces the offshore flow. This also means that this will not be an overly warm Santa Ana or Santa Lucia wind event and wind protected areas will actually be very chilly. Things will turn more onshore with even patchy fog returning by late in the work week and a slight chance for rain comes in to play by next weekend. Our Forecast models are not overly confident yet and will need more time to see if maybe some much needed rain is headed our way.