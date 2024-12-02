Mild Tuesday, warm week ahead

Above normal temperatures continue this week and are set to peak this weekend in the 70s and 80s.

Temperatures are in the high 60s for Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo on Tuesday and Wednesday, but will rise above 70 by Thursday.

Clouds will continue in some areas but no rain is in the forecast this week.

Winds speeds are looking very light across the region on Tuesday.

Temps will cool very slightly in some areas on Wednesday due to a quick change to some onshore flow for about a day, then we will shift back to offshore winds Thursday which will kickoff the start of a warming trend that lasts into the weekend.

As of right now, we are looking clear from rain in the forecast through around mid-December.