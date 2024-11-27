Tracking a dry and warm Thanksgiving

A warming and dry trend begins Wednesday, as the rain moves fully out of the region. Lingering clouds continue until Wednesday night, however as we head into Thanksgiving conditions begin to shift. Winds will shift to offshore bringing dry air.

A ridge of high pressure begins to move toward the region and will stick around for quite some time. Thanksgiving will be a bit of a cool start, but as we head into midday and the afternoon, bright and warm sunny skies are expected. Temperatures for the Thanksgiving holiday will be in the high 60s to low 70s for the coasts, 60s for the valleys and interior areas. It really will be a beautiful forecast for the holiday, so take the morning walk before the big feast!

As we head into Friday, minor cloud cover is expected for the coasts, but will clear by the afternoon. For those headed out for early morning Black Friday shopping, you will need a jacket as temperatures will be on the cool side, but by midday you'll no longer need that extra layer. No warnings, watches or advisories are in place, so mild and calm conditions are expected through the weekend.

It will be a warmer start to the final month of 2024! Temperatures for the next 10 days will continue to be mild with sunny skies, the possibility of light cloud cover here and there. The region will be just above average as we head into the first week of December. Have a Happy Thanksgiving!