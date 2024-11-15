Bright sunny skies on Saturday, temperatures below average

Brisk and cold temperatures continue into your Friday night and Saturday, keep that coat out! Pop up showers outside our coverage area is expected until early Saturday morning. As low pressure moves out of the region Saturday, it's leaving behind cold conditions and winds.

A wind advisory is in effect for Santa Barbara and Ventura County until 8 p.m. Friday. Winds have been very gusty in Ventura County and gusts have been upwards of 50 mph with speeds 15-25 mph.

A high surf advisory is also back in effect for the north and north west facing beaches in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara central coast beaches which now includes Ventura County beaches. Breaking waves of 8-15 feet are expected with dangerous rip currents, but is set to expire by noon on Saturday.

Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees below average Saturday, so although sunny skies return it will still be cooler during the day and colder at night. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 60s throughout the central coast.

By Sunday a gradual warming trend begins for the central coast with temperatures going up a couple of degrees depending on your micro climate. Overnight lows will continue to be on the cold side but sunshine will be persistent for your Sunday. By the beginning of the work week next week, winds will shift to off shore and be north and north east, resulting in low end Santa Ana Winds. So far the winds are looking to be significantly lighter than what we saw a couple weeks ago.