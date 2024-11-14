Tracking rain showers and colder temperatures for Friday

A cold front is set to arrive Thursday night bringing gusty winds with it. A wind advisory is in effect at 4 p.m. until 10 a.m. Friday for the Santa Barbara Southwestern Coast and the Santa Ynez west and eastern mountain range.

A high surf advisory is also back in effect for the north and north west facing beaches in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara central coast beaches in effect 4 p.m. Thursday until Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

A cold front is moving through California and the central coast can expect colder temperatures on Friday and scattered rain showers mainly for areas north of Point Conception. Rain totals are looking to be less than tenth of an inch, so it will be a quick moving system. Temperatures will drop 10-15 degrees below average for this time of year and will be in the 60s through out the central coast on Friday. Overnight lows will be very chilly especially for the inland areas so definitely bring those plants in and check on those pets.

By Saturday skies clear quickly and temperatures will very gradually warm up into next week. Sunday skies will continue to be clear with light wind through out the coast so start making those weekend plans!