Pleasant temperatures for the Central Coast Saturday, air quality alert continues for Ventura County

Winds have shifted from Northeast to Northwest as onshore flow increases, bringing humidity levels higher for the Central Coast, although still not the greatest. An air quality alert is still in effect for Ventura County, expected to expire 4 p.m. Saturday. It is important to keep an eye on air quality for those that are high risk and create a safe room, as the smoke continues to be a problem.

Conditions for Saturday will be mild through the weekend, dry conditions will be better, but still low numbers. The usual morning marine layer and afternoon sunshine returns for the coasts Saturday and Sunday. The interior areas will continue to see overnight lows on the cold side, as of now there are no freeze alerts, however that could change as we head into the evening. A weak ridge of high pressure will park itself near the region and by Sunday, a trough of low pressure will start to drop down, bringing cooler conditions and chance of rain showers Monday afternoon and night. As the system begins to move out of the region, winds shift back to the north northeast and another Santa Ana wind event will begin. This Santa Ana wind event is expected to be significantly lighter from the last one in Ventura County, but there is a chance wind advisories and another red flag warning will go into effect. First Alert Weather will be tracking all alerts and weather conditions through the weekend.

Temperatures on Saturday will be in high 60s to low 70s for the beaches and the mid to high 70s for the valleys and interior areas. Overall, Saturday will be a bright and warm day, with chilly evenings.