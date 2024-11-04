Warm and windy Tuesday, tracking Santa Ana winds

Temperatures are near normal this week with mostly clear skies and dangerously strong winds in the forecast.

Strong Santa Ana winds are expected in Ventura county Wednesday and Thursday.

A high wind warning goes in effect 4am Wednesday to 4pm Thursday for Ventura County with Northeast winds 60 to 80 mph expected and isolated gusts up to 100 mph in mountain locations.

A wind advisory goes in effect 4pm Tuesday to 4am Wednesday for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

A red flag warning is in effect until 6pm Monday for Ventura County with dry and gusty conditions expected. A fire weather watch goes in effect Tuesday night through Thursday due to Santa Ana winds for this area.

A fire weather watch goes in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties for Tuesday night.

A high surf advisory is in effect until 9am Wednesday for SLO and Santa Barbara County beaches with waves up to 13 feet expected.

Conditions are expected to calm and stabilize Friday through Monday with less impactful weather for the weekend.