Windy with fire concerns, Monday Forecast Nov 4th

Our very early season storm has left in its wake, windy, dry and very clear skies. Fire concerns are up as well as Wind Warnings and Advisories for gusty northerly winds. Our northern areas will likely see the official warnings and advisories drop off through Sunday evening, but linger in to Monday for Ventura County. Look for temperatures on Monday to be pretty chilly for the morning hours, especially in wind protected areas. However, afternoon highs will be in the 60's to very low 70's under blue skies by the afternoon.

Looking ahead, more systems are lined up to move across the West Coast as we head in to & through next week. As with this current storm, most will ride just up and over us which means we will likely see some clouds, but very little chance for showers. We will also likely see more wind and as those winds blow in from the north and even northeast, heightened fire concerns come in to play. A Fire Weather Warning will stretch across a wide swath of Southern California, including portions of Ventura County. Officially the Fire Warning will run through Monday for now. Fire Watches will stay for much of the region through at least Tuesday or even Wednesday. Temperatures next week will be mostly in the 60's & 70's next week as well. Looking way out, a fairly potent storm system might be on track to reach us sometime next weekend. It's very early to be fully confident and we will definitely keep an eye on our forecast models all week long in order to get a better grip on what to expect next weekend. We could see some rain or get another fast moving system which just brings in more wind.