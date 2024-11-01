Mild rain showers Saturday, warming into next week

Happy Friday and the first day of November! It is off to a cool start for the Central Coast, with rain chances to begin the month. We have had a series of low pressure systems the last week and the next one arrives Saturday. Rain chances are lowering areas south of Point Conception, however light showers are expected north of Point Conception.

A high surf advisory is in place until 3 a.m. Saturday morning for Santa Barbara Central Coast beaches and San Luis Obispo County beaches. Breaking waves are at 6-11 feet with dangerous rip currents.

A wind advisory goes into effect 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday for Santa Barbara South Coast and the Santa Ynez western mountain range. Wind speeds will be 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Moderate impacts to be expected, but winds will be the main concern, with gusts in local areas reaching up to 40 mph. So far no wind alerts have been issued, but First Alert Weather will continue to monitor any changes. Rain amounts are looking to be less than a quarter inch for north of Point Conception. Temperatures cool further Saturday, making it the coldest day of the extended forecast and will be in the 60s through out the region.

A fire weather watch is issued for Sunday and Monday, due to the elevated winds staying behind the low pressure system. Dry conditions with relative humidity 15% to 25% will be a concern for Ventura County and part of the inland Santa Barbara County area. By Monday, high pressure builds in continuing a slight warming trend and furthering the dry weather.