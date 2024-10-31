Mild conditions on Friday before the next low pressure system arrives Saturday

Halloween night will be chilly! It will be a bit breezy for the Santa Barbara and Ventura county areas. Sunset is between 6:00 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. depending on your micro climate. Friday morning will have fog for the beaches, but valleys and inland areas will continue to see clear skies. Cold overnight lows persist halloween night into Friday morning.

It will be spooky and cold. Conditions on Friday stay on the mild side, with winds picking up in the afternoon. Although the sunshine will be persistent throughout the day, it will still be on the cooler side and a bit dry. Definitely a day where standing in the sun keeps you warm, but the shade will be chilly. Temperatures on Friday will be in the high 60s for the beaches and 70s for the valleys and interior areas.

Saturday, the next low pressure system arrives, this time bringing higher rain chances and a cold front, so temperatures drop for many areas. Higher elevation areas will likely see the first snow of the season, because of how cold it will get. Overnight lows will drop to at or close to freezing temperatures for the inland areas, so prepare for a chilly Saturday.

Winds pick up with this cold front and gusts are expected to reach just below advisory levels at 40mph. With the rain chances, it will be patchy sprinkles and showers through out the day with rain totals reaching less than a quarter of an inch.

The weekend will be a chilly one with overcast skies and patchy rain Saturday and Sunday, it will be a great start to November as we close out a very hot October.