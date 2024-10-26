Blustery weather ahead, Sunday forecast Oct 27th

Despite some patchy fog and a mix of high and mid levels clouds, our Saturday was mostly a great day weather wise. A storm to our north and some sub tropical moisture streaming north from Tropical Storm Kristy will bring s slight chance for sprinkles and more cool to mild temperatures for Sunday. Rain chances are very slim and afternoon highs should cool at least a few degrees as cooler air starts tio rush in from the north.

Looking ahead, a very interesting weather pattern is taking shape along the West Coast as two systems begin to interact with each other. A Gulf of Alaska storm system will continue to spread rain and mountain snow across a big swath of the West Coast. As is typical for this time of year, most of the energy is focused to our north, but just to the southwest, lurks Kristy. This is a lats season tropical storm that has drifted far enough north, that it is now spreading moisture in to the same region as the storm from the north. This could actually help to boost rain and snow totals for the Sierra and continue to bring us a small threat for sprinkles in to early next week. By Monday, the storm and remnants of Kristy will move quickly to the east as a strong northwesterly wind develops. We could easily see wind advisories and warnings as well as very cool temperatures. Again, the threat for sprinkles will be quickly followed by the wind which will then turn a bit more easterly by mid week and that should help to warm things up a bit as we finish the work week. We then see another chance for wet weather by next weekend. This will need to be monitored closely as our computer models are not in agreement. One model has the system pushing very south and bringing some decent rain and mountain snow. The other model see more of a quick inside slider track which would produce little rain and bring more wind. Typically for this time of year, the inside track is what we see, so we will monitor closely and update what we see happening for next weekend.