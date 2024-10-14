Cool & cloudy Tuesday, dense coastal fog

High 60s and low 70s are in the forecast for Santa Barbara and Santa Maria on Tuesday.

A swift return of clouds will return to the coast Monday night. Dense fog is in the forecast for most coastal cities Tuesday morning, not a lot of clearing for Santa Barbara throughout the day.

An upper level ridge in Northern California will travel south hitting San Luis Obispo County first over the next few days but is likely to fizzle out by the time it makes its way to central Santa Barbara County and the South Coast.

Our region is most likely to see drizzle Wednesday, about 20% chance for northern and coastal areas. Winds will also pick up on those days as well across the region. Some light rain chances DO begin as early as late Tuesday night for northern Santa Barbara County & San Luis Obispo County.

Warming and drying is expected Friday through the weekend.