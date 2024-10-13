Back to work forecast, Oct 14th

Another beautiful fall day with a mix of mild and warm temperatures across a nice mix of clouds and sunshine. Look for the marine layer to once again push inland through the overnight with possibly some light drizzle and even patchy areas of dense fog. For Monday, you can expect another great day with plenty of sunshine once the fog along the coast becomes patchy and light. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for most areas with a few lower 80's in the warmest locations. We do have some moderate to gusty north and northwest winds. Wind speeds could push above 25 mph from Gaviota to Point Conception through early Monday. Most areas will see very light if any wind overnight.

Looking ahead, Fall is starting to really take shape as a series of storm systems rush toward the West Coast. Rain and mountain snow could be falling on our neighbors to the north with cool to mild weather expected farther south. We don't really see too much in the way of any real threats for wet weather with maybe just some light drizzle from a stronger overnight onshore flow. The first system is pushing through Northern California right now followed by a couple of more cold fronts next week. This will keeps things on the cool to mild side with more coastal fog and at times, breezy to gusty northwesterly winds. There is a slight possibility for low pressure to sneak in and move far enough south to produce some light showers near midweek. If this were to happen, we could see maybe a tenth to two-tenths of an inch, but this is a big maybe at this point. As the systems do push over us and then move east, pressure differences start to set up as high pressure builds to our northeast. This means we could see a Santa Ana develop late next week and toward the weekend. This would likely usher in very dry and warm conditions as we all know this time of year. We will monitor closely as we head through early next week and update our chances for some offshore warm winds coming into the long-range forecast.