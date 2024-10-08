Warm weather continues Wednesday

Near normal conditions return to the coast Wednesday as temperatures stabilize for the work week, though some inland heat remains.

Mid to high 70s are in the forecast over the next few days for Santa Barbara and Santa Maria. Low 80s in San Luis Obispo.

Temperatures will remain 4-8 degrees above normal inland and 1-3 degrees above normal along the coast.

Temperatures are mostly expected to only change by a degree or two from Tuesday as we head into Wednesday.

Mostly clear skies are in the forecast with some dense fog expected in the night through morning near the coast.

We will move into cooler and below normal temperatures by Sunday.

An even cooler forecast is in store for us next week.