Excessive heat begins Tuesday, October heatwave

Heat alerts begin Tuesday across the region and dangerously hot weather is in the forecast for the next few days as we head into October.

A strengthening high pressure system coming from the north combined with weak offshore flow will bring another heat wave to the region through at least Thursday.

A heat advisory goes in effect 11am Tuesday through 8pm Thursday with temperatures up to 105 expected in our region.

A fire weather watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for Santa Barbara and SLO County Mountains.

An excessive heat warning goes in effect 11am Tuesday through 8pm Thursday for the SB County Mountains including the Santa Ynez Valley Mountains with temperatures up to 100 expected there.

Santa Barbara's temperatures rise this weekend to the high 80s.

Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo will see hottest temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mostly clear skies are expected for the next few days with the exception of morning low clouds near the coast.