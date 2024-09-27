Dense fog Friday morning, tracking bright skies into the weekend

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for west facing beaches just above Point Conception Friday morning. This advisory will be allowed to expire by 9am and skies will clear rather quickly. It is still expected to be a sunny and clear afternoon with temperatures rising a few degrees. Highs could spike 5-8 degrees and most areas, just above average, in the 60s and 70s by the beaches, 80s and 90s for the interior. Winds stay light and more clouds move in overnight.

We cool off a few degrees Saturday and the marine layer will be thin. Expect to see sunshine by lunch time and temperatures backing off into the mid 60s and lower 70s. Pumpkin patches officially open this weekend so start planning for these fun fall-like events! You'll want to take advantage of the weather this weekend because we are tracking a warming trend starting next week.

Sunday will be copy and paste with some slight warming. Our first day of the next mini heatwave arrives Monday. Temperatures jump 5-8 degrees and we continue to warm into the 90s and close to triple digits inland. The marine layer will shield us from the heat by the beaches, but Santa Barbara still warms into the 80s. The heat will taper off by later into the week and weather appears stagnant and warm into the extended forecast.