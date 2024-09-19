Rain moves in on Thursday, warming Friday and into the weekend

A low pressure system brings the first rain fall of the season. Rain is expected to be most active Thursday at 1 p.m. lasting well into the evening. This low pressure is not like other systems and has been moving a bit slower than anticipated.

Rain is expected to be heavy with a chance of thunderstorms and hail for the interior areas of California Valley, Cuyama, Shandon and even Paso Robles. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch until 11 p.m. Thursday, emphasizing the burn scars of the Hurricane, Apache and Lake Fires.

While the rain is not expected to last long, it will be heavy for the areas mentioned above, temperatures will be cold and wind gusts will be up to 45 mph.

Rain showers will move South from San Luis Obispo and make its way down to Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties Thursday evening into Friday morning. By the time showers arrive, the rain will be much lighter and more of a drizzle Friday morning

Skies will clear quickly on Friday once the low pressure system moves out and temperatures will warm rather quickly. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 70s for the coasts and valleys, while the interior jumps back up to the 80s.

Weather conditions warm just in time for the weekend and the first day of Fall will be a warm one on Sunday.