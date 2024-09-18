Low pressure brings cool air and light rain on Thursday

Wednesday and Thursday will be the coolest days of the work week, as an ridge of low pressure brings cool artic air to the Central Coast. A possible chance of rain is expected Wednesday evening, but it is looking more like a light drizzle, mainly for the inland areas. Fog will roll in Wednesday evening for areas North of Point Conception that may produce light drizzle. By Thursday temperatures cool further and winds will be gusty, but below advisory levels.

The interior areas are expected to see rain fall by 1 p.m. on Thursday with chances up to 40-60%. A flash flood warning has been issued Thursday at 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. for the apache and hurricane fire burn scars, as well as the interior mountains of Ventura and San Luis Obispo. Rain totals are projected to be a quarter to three quarters of an inch, so light rain is expected. It is unclear how far south the ridge of low pressure will go, so Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties will be cool, but will likely be under mostly clear skies on Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the 60s for the coasts, low 70s for the valleys and 70s for the interior.

By Friday, low pressure will begin to move East and while conditions will continue to be mild, by the weekend, temperatures are expected to warm up. The warming trend will be moderate, however the first day of Fall is Sunday, and temperatures will be above average by Sunday.