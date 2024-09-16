Cool & cloudy Tuesday, tracking Wednesday drizzle

Cooler than normal temperatures and cloudy conditions will continue for next several days.

We are tracking drizzle and light rain chances across the region on Wednesday and Thursday, mostly between 30-40% chances.

A cool and moist system is affecting southwest California this week. Thunderstorm activity is possible in all local mountain ranges on Thursday.

Areas of low clouds will be common over coastal communities. Gusty winds are expected Monday night.

There is a wind advisory in place for Ventura County with gusts up to 45mph through 9pm Monday.

More strong winds are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, possibly advisory level, in combination with those light rain chances.

We will clear out very quickly on Friday. Warm and even some hot conditions will return this weekend, ending off the summer season with more heat.