Pleasant conditions Friday, cooling into the weekend

Calm weather conditions are expected to remain on Friday. Winds are expected to be a lot calmer Thursday evening and Friday, so the possibility of low cloud cover for your morning commute is expected and may linger for the morning. Depending on your micro climate, some fog will be dense enough for mist and light drizzle.

By midday Friday, sunshine will prevail and it will be another pleasant day. Take advantage of the great weather and play some pickle ball or enjoy an outdoor lunch. Temperatures continue to fall below normal for this time of year, and will be in the low 70s at the beaches, low 80s for the valleys and low 90s inland. There are no advisories, watches or warnings issued.

Another low pressure system will arrive Saturday and that will bring a very slight chance of scattered rain for Sunday evening and Monday. As of now, rain chances are at 20-30%, so by Monday it could dwindle. Nonetheless, a taste of Fall will be certain, as temperatures will feel cooler.