Temperatures tumble Tuesday, tracking more marine clouds

The heatwave finally comes to an end and a significant cooling trend begins Tuesday. High pressure begins to break down and move east, meaning onshore flow returns. With Northwesterly winds, our humidity values return to normal and dense pockets of marine clouds hug the Central Coast. We have clear skies in Santa Barbara now, but its possible more clouds come in by daybreak. All clouds that do form will clear out by midday giving way to another beautiful day! Temperatures rise into the 60s and 70s by the beaches and 80s for the south facing communities. Inland will still be toasty into the 90s and triple digits. No watches warnings or advisories have been issued!

More dense clouds form by the coast Wednesday morning. Onshore flow increases, temperatures cool even further and clouds stick around for at least half the day. Clouds clear out to mostly sunny skies by the evening and temperatures rise within a few degrees of yesterday. Winds will be strong overnight near the Gaviota Coast, take caution when driving.

Rinse and repeat Thursday! We are falling back into this "fall-like" pattern with cloudy mornings and pleasant evenings. We cool further into the weekend as a potent system to the north draws in cooler and moist air. Long range forecasts are a little more tricky as a series of low pressure systems are set to impact the west coast. Model variability is showing a lot of different outcomes so more details to come!