Cooling expected ahead, Sept 9th forecast

Hot weather continues for our Sunday, but changes are headed our way. Advisories and warnings stay in play for most areas for excessive heat in to Monday. Heightened fire concerns with Red Flag Warnings also remain for Monday. A Wind Advisory for Gaviota region will remain place through very early Monday morning. Highs on Monday will once again be very hot for most areas just inland of the immediate coast. The Santa Barbara South Coast will also see another round of 80's and 90's with the lingering north winds. Inland areas will easily go in to the upper 90's and low 100's once again. We are also monitoring very slight chances for mountain thunder as the Monsoon flow pushes up moisture from the south.

Looking ahead, high pressure is slowly scooting a bit more to the east which will turn the flow more westerly and that is the key to starting up the Pacific free air conditioning we all depend on for our normally benign climate. By Monday and more so Tuesday, our coastal areas should be much cooler from beaches to foothills. Inland areas will stay very hot through at least Monday with significant cooling expected by mid week. In fact a couple of troughs of low pressure could actually strengthen the onshore flow enough to produce decent cloud cover and maybe even some sprinkles for Northern California and possibly marine layer drizzle for us. The extended forecast look quiet with mostly mild to warm temperatures expected through the following weekend. Monsoonal moisture is active to our south and east, but shouldn't effect our weather too much.