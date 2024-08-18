Another nice week ahead, forecst for Monday Aug 19th

Another picture perfect day with a mix of sun and patchy clouds near the coast as well seasonal highs in the 60's and 70's. Farther inland, temperatures warmed in to the 80's and 90's which for mid August is just about where we expect to be and a far cry from the heat waves we have experienced this Summer. Look for more fog to push inland through the overnight and temperatures dipping in to the low 60's and 50's. For Monday, patchy fog should burn off early for most areas. Afternoon highs are expected to warm slightly with more 60's and 70''s right along the coast. Inland highs will be in the 80's and 90's with a few areas maybe getting close to the century mark.

Looking ahead, a slight warming trend is expected by about Tuesday or Wednesday for inland areas as the onshore flow weakens just a bit. Just as quickly as that happens, we should then see a slight cooling trend through the rest of the work week and in to next weekend. An area of low pressure is the reason for the expected to cooling as well as bringing a slight chance for sprinkles to Northern California. Coastal areas this week will see more late night and early morning fog with early clearing expected. The reason for a better clearing pattern is that the ocean is finally warming up in most areas. When you have a very chilly water temperature versus a very warm and hot land temperatures you get a stubborn marine layer that sometimes lingers right on the beach all day long. With quicker clearing, beach temperatures have a better chance of warming in to the 70's and even close to 80-degrees.