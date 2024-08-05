Skip to Content
High temperatures Tuesday, inland heat

High pressure will bring hazardous heat across the region through Tuesday.

Temperatures will cool slightly for some areas starting Wednesday and bring more normal temperatures by Thursday.

An excessive heat warning and heat advisory is in effect until 8pm Tuesday for mountains and valleys in SLO, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties with temperatures between 95-110 expected for some interior areas.

Dense fog is expected near the coast each night through morning for this week.

Low clouds are expected throughout the day across the Central Coast area in northern Santa Barbara County.

Sundowner winds are expected along the south coast near Gaviota on Monday night.

High pressure weakens Wednesday and increased onshore flow will bring about 4-8 degrees of cooling for some areas.

We will see temperatures rise again on Saturday as onshore flow decreases.

Above normal temperatures expected to show up this Weekend including triple digit heat across the interior and some local valleys.

