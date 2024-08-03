The heat is on, forecast for Sunday August 4th

Our early August heat wave continues for our inland areas with excessive heat warnings and advisories in place. Immediate coastal areas will stay very nice with patchy fog and cool sea breezes. For the overnight and in to early Sunday look for patchy fog along the coast trying to push inland toward our coastal valleys. Lows will be mostly in the 50's and 60's with warmer readings for inland valleys that are too far from the benefits of a cold ocean. Highs on Sunday will mirror what we have been seeing with a few places swarming a few degrees. Heat Advisory conditions with upper 90's and low 100's are expected fairly widespread with Heat Warning level temps in the 105 plus range for portions interior Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. Again, beaches will be the place to be with highs in the 70's under patchy late night and early morning fog.

Looking ahead,high pressure will continue to bake the region with very hot temperatures expected in to next week. Monsoon moisture looks to stay out of the region through early next week, but we always need to keep a close eye on the ever changing tropical flow to our south. Beaches will likely see the marine layer remain in play with late night and early morning fog and much more mild temperatures. A break in the heat is seen by the second half of the work but could come back as we head through the following weekend. It is Summer and with our chilly ocean nearby, beach days are the best way to escape the hot 90's and 100's inland.