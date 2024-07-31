Warming Thursday as another round of hot temperatures return

Happy Fiesta! We are kicking off with great weather and it will continue to warm up through the second half of the work week.

Thursday will begin another round of hot temperatures and monsoonal moisture, as a heat wave enters the region. The beaches will continue its pattern with the marine layer and low clouds durning the morning hours.

Humid conditions return Thursday and into Friday for the mountain areas, a there may be a chance of showers for the higher elevated mountains. There are no heat alerts currently, but First Alert Weather center will be monitoring any changes as the heat wave approaches.

Temperatures for Thursday will be in the 60s and 70s for the coasts, high 80s for the valleys and back to triple digits for the interior.

For those headed to Celebración de los Dignatarios (Diggs) at the Zoo on Thursday, conditions will be pleasant and temperatures will be in the low 70s to high 60s by 5pm. Marine layer may approach into the evening, so a light jacket may be a good idea.

Friday will be warmer for the coastal areas, as temperatures go up 1-3 degrees each day until the weekend. Light winds will continue Friday as well, creating a cool breeze especially at the beaches. Marine layer influence is expected Friday morning but will clear nicely into the afternoon.