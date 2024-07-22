Sweltering hot inland, perfect conditions by the beaches, Monday July 22nd forecast

Areas south of Point Conception will wake up to clear skies, while northern beach communities can expect patchy to dense fog. Skies clear out quickly and temperatures soar once again. Expect 60s and 70s by the beaches, 80s and 90s for the valleys and triple digits inland. We will be tracking breezy winds into the evening hours, but not up to advisory levels.

Gusty sundowner winds impact the south facing beaches into the early hours of Tuesday. This along with some added mid level moisture will disrupt the marine layer formation process, making clouds unlikely for the south coast. More clouds and fog impact the west facing beaches, but most areas clear by the first half of the day. Temperatures look almost identical, if not a few degrees warmer.

Similar cloud cover set up Wednesday, There will be even more mid level moisture so the marine layer in Santa Barbara should be non existent. Other areas like Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo will wake up with patchy to dense fog. Another copy and paste day Thursday before the cooling trend begins this weekend. The heatwave finally ends and temperatures quickly fall back to normal.