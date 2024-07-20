Staying very warm to hot inland, Sunday July 21st forecast

Despite some coastal morning fog, it was another beautiful Summer day. Heat advisories and warnings will continue for many inland areas through the weekend. Some breezy and even gusty northerly winds are also possible, especially near the Gaviota coast. Overnight lows will be in the 50's and 60's with more patchy low lying fog along the coast. Sunday looks to repeat the pattern with afternoon highs in the 70's to low 80's for the coastal plains. Inland areas again will be very warm to hot with highs in the 90's and 100's.

Looking ahead, high pressure will continue to meander across much of the western half of the country. As it drifts more to the east, we will see cooler onshore winds off the ocean. As it rolls back toward the west, we will see a weaker onshore flow and more heat. Marine layer will likely stick around and keep our coast under cooler temperatures with the daily routine of patchy fog in the morning. Fire concerns remain very high and afternoon northerly winds could be a bit of concern for fast spreading of any potential ignition source. We really don't see to much in the way of this pattern changing very much, which means more typical Summer weather for the remainder of July and at least the beginning of August.