Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week until another round of warm temperatures

After a weekend of humidity and even rain for parts of the region, another warming trend is headed back to the forecast by the second half of the week.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the next seven. The cooling trend will effect San Luis Obispo County, with temperatures below average for this time of year. Coastal and valleys will wake up to morning marine layer, but afternoon clearing is expected. Temperatures for Tuesday will be in the high 60s, some areas reaching low 70s, the valleys will be in the low 80s and the interior will see conditions in the mid to high 80s.

National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards statement in effect Tuesday morning until Thursday at 9 p.m. for the Ventura County beaches. Waves will be elevated to 4-6 feet with 15-18 second waver periods.

Onshore flow will continue to be strong through the week, producing morning clouds and nice clearing, however, high pressure will begin to strengthen. By the end of the work week, high pressure will make its way back West, bringing another round of hot temperatures. It is likely heat alerts will be issued.