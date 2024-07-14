A nice forecast for the new week ahead, July 15th

Persistent fog along the coast helped to keep things on the cool to mild side for much of the region. Inland areas were much warmer, but nothing like we experienced just a few days ago. We still have a lingering chance for Monsoonal moisture streaming up from the south. We don't expect much more than a few pretty upper atmosphere puffy clouds. If any develop in to thunder heads, that would likely be for our eastern areas only. Overnight lows will dip in to the 50's and 60's. Highs tomorrow will range from the 60's and 70's for the coast and up in to the 80's and 90's inland.

Looking ahead, we will head in to next week with a nice and quiet mid July pattern. We may even see inland areas drop below normal with highs only in the 90's. Coastal areas will continue to see a robust and persistent marine layer with coastal highs in the 60's and 70's. Afternoon winds will kick up in and around the Lake Fire region, but should stay below advisory levels. The good news is that humidity levels at night should also increase for portions of the fire area and that will help to quiet the flames for the overnight. Smoke will drift south and east with occasional turns toward the west. Everyone should monitor air quality and be careful if ash is present or the smell of smoke. Our long range forecast models are a little split on what to expect for latter half of next week. We could see a return of more heat or a holding pattern with what we see now. It is Summer and that usually means heat waves come and go. We'll update forecast over the next few days and see if more Heat Watches will be needed for late next week. In the meantime, enjoy the nice seasonal weather.