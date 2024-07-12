Cooling into the weekend, temperatures drop on Saturday

High pressure is beginning to move east and by Saturday, mid to upper level clouds will be visible due to monsoonal moisture. Along with clouds, humidity will increase, but there is no rain in the forecast.

These conditions will work in favor to the Lake Fire, which still remains 16% contained. Temperatures will cool off by 4-8 degrees and the excessive heat warning for the interior and interior mountains will finally expire at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Temperatures on Saturday will be in the low 70s at the beaches, high 80s to low 90s for the valleys and the high 90s for the interior.

On Sunday, onshore flow will increase and temperatures will drop a couple degrees. At the beaches, cloud cover will be stubborn to clear, with light breeze in the afternoon. Cloudy conditions will be heavy for the beginning of the work week. By Tuesday, winds will pick up for most of the region, but First Alert Weather will keep an eye on any wind advisories that may come up.