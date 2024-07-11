Conditions start to shift Friday, marine layer returns for part of region

The Lake fire is currently 16% contained and has burned over 30,000 acres. Three factors remain a concern for the the fire and that is humidity, heat and wind. Temperatures remain in the 90s with relative humidity at 15%. Wind gusts are currently around 17-18mph. As sundowner winds approach into the afternoon, that will raise concerns on which way the winds shift. First Alert Weather will continue its weather coverage during the Lake Fire.

Many parts of the region woke up to dense marine layer. Thursday started the cooling trend for the central coast and beaches, while some areas reached hot temperatures. High pressure is starting to make its way out of the region, bringing some heat relief, especially areas that have been under heat alerts.

Cloud cover is expected for Friday as high pressure moves east and onshore flow strengthens. The marine layer will be dense in the morning, so you want to be sure to be cautious as your headed to work. Beaches may see slow clearing. Temperatures will drop a couple of degrees, but will still be warm, especially for the interior. The day will be toasty for the interior with highs in the triple digits once more, 90s for the valleys and 70s for the coasts. Sundowner winds pick up during the afternoon hours.

On Saturday, temperatures slowly drop, the heat warning for the interior mountains will expire Saturday night. Skies will be partly cloudy for the region, beaches will see slow clearing if any on Saturday. A relief from the excessive heat the region has been experiencing.