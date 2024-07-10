A gradual cool down for the coasts on Thursday, heat continues for the interior



Temperatures gradually heated up until today, especially for the coastal areas, now temperatures will gradually cool down. For the interior, temperatures will continue to be hot on Thursday.

After a week of extreme heat, conditions will cool Thursday, and parts of the region can expect cloud cover for the early morning commute. There will be overnight winds especially for the south facing beaches. Due to the winds, south facing beaches should see less marine layer Thursday.

The excessive heat warning continues until 9 p.m. Saturday for the interior mountains and part of San Luis Obispo County. While temperatures will start to slowly cool off, it’s important to continue practicing heat safety.

Temperatures on Thursday will be 10-15 degrees above normal for the interior.

Heat for the interior will start to cool off Friday, but will still be warm. Cloud cover north of Point Conception may be stubborn to clear.

The cooling trend will continue through Saturday and Sunday.