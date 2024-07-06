Temperatures slightly cool on Sunday, still above average for part of the region

The interior remains toasty today, but the heat advisory has been lifted. The excessive heat warning continues until Wednesday for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo interior valleys and mountains, Ventura and Santa Barbara interior mountains.

Areas of smoke are slowly making way to the Santa Barbara county region due to the ongoing Lake Fire near Zaca Lake. Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District have issued an air quality watch in effect now until conditions improve. Air quality as of now are showing good to moderate. If you see or smell smoke, it is important to be cautious, especially those sensitive, older adults or pregnant.

Temperatures will slightly cool on Sunday, but will still be above average. Even with slight cooling, conditions will still be very warm. Sundowner winds are expected on Sunday, as the sun sets, but there are no wind advisories. Due to a strong marine inversion and onshore flow that strengthened, the beaches may see the return of low level clouds, and light wind. A marine inversion is when cool air comes from the ocean and onto land by the westerly winds. The cool temperature of air makes it dense, so it flows under the dry and warm air that is over land, which is why some beaches experience overcast skies with warm weather.

By Tuesday, another round of warm temperatures will return, bringing the possibility of returned heat alerts.