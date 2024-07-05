Beautiful conditions for Saturday

Happy Friday! Friday has been very toasty for the valley and coastal areas. The heat wave will continue into the weekend with continuous heat alerts. For the beaches, overnight and early morning fog will persist, but is expected to clear nicely on Saturday.

The red flag warning expires at 6 a.m. Saturday. Areas under the warning include the Ventura and Santa Barbara County Mountains, interior San Luis Obispo County and Cuyama Valley. Wind speeds are expected through the weekend, although some areas may have light wind, it is important to continue to use safety measures during the heat wave.

With the excessive heat on Saturday check on loved ones and pets, avoid any activities in the mountain areas and remember to stay hydrated.

Temperatures for Saturday will be in the high 70s and low 80s for the beaches, the valleys will be in the 90s, while the interior will remain excessively hot with temperatures in the 100s.

Sunday and Monday conditions will cool, it is likely we will see more cloud cover. Light wind is expected through Monday.