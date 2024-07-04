Temperatures soar on Friday and heat alerts continue into the weekend

Happy 4th of July! The day has been quite pleasant with temperatures on the warm side. Friday morning will be cloudy at the coastal areas, but will still be warm even with the cloud cover. Friday is expected to be the warmest day of the week as temperatures begin to go up.

Due to the extreme heat wave, the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning that will go into effect Thursday at 6.pm. until 6 a.m. Saturday. The red flag warning will be for the Ventura County mountains, as well as South West Santa Barbara County and mountains. Low humidity and wind speeds are expected Friday, so it is important to practice fire safety through the holiday weekend.

Heat warnings and advisories continue into Friday, for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Continue to hydrate and keep an eye on heat exhaustion.

Temperatures on Friday will be in the 80s at the beaches, and high 90s and 100s for the valleys and interior. Saturday will be hot, but a dense marine layer is expected at the coastal areas. Sunshine may be slow to shine through.