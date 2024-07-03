Temperatures soar Wednesday, tracking record breaking heat this weekend

The heat begins Wednesday! Inland areas jump into the triple triple digits, nearing daily records. This heatwave is dangerous for a few reasons. Not only will highs soar above average, we will see an extended period of hot weather. An Excessive Heat Warning begins at 11am and ends Monday at 6pm. This warning now includes the south facing beaches of Santa Barbara and up near San Luis Obispo. Heat and fire safety will be imperative. Clouds begin to clear by the middle of the day for most beaches and winds look to be light.

Marine layer clouds appear quite shallow Thursday. This means inland valleys will likely only see a few hours of clouds and fast clearing is expected by the beaches. Temperatures will spike due to high pressure and less marine influence. It will be a picture perfect 4th of July forecast! Start up those grills, head to the park and enjoy the fireworks. Sundowner winds begins Thursday night by the Gaviota Coast. While this will help prevent the marine clouds from forming, it will bring increased fire dangers to the Central Coast. Hot and dry air, low humidity, strong winds and fireworks will provide perfect conditions for fire startups and rapid spreading.

The hottest day of the heatwave is projected to be Friday, even costal communities will warm into the 80s. It will be a great day and weekend to head to the beach or get out those kayaks! The biggest chance for record breaking temperatures occurs over the weekend. Some areas will be 5-15 degrees above average.