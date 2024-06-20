Forecast for the first day of summer

Happy first day of solstice! It is officially summer time. A thin marine layer will be in the distance for the day. Patches of clouds are expected for the coastal areas and part of the valleys, but temperatures will remain above normal for Thursday. For the interior, very warm conditions will begin today.

Summer Solstice will start at 1:51 p.m. bringing the day with the maximum amount of daylight. Sunset is at 8:14 p.m.

A wind advisory will continue until 5 a.m. Thursday for Santa Barbara south west coast and the Santa Ynez mountains. Wind speeds will be 25-35 mph with wind gusts up to 50 mph. For high commercial vehicles it is important to use caution while driving. Wind can also bring in smoke from surrounding areas. Air quality for the region continues to be moderate, but First Alert Weather is tracking any change.

Temperatures for today will be in the high 70s at the beaches, the valleys will be in the 70s and the interior will be warmer with temperatures in the 90s.

The warming trend for the weekend begins Friday. Humidity levels at the beach is expected to be around 50-60%, and for the valleys it will be around 25-35%. National Weather Service issued a heat advisory outside of the region, but we will monitor any heat alerts that may occur through the weekend.

Start making weekend plans because it is going to be a nice one.