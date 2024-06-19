Cooler conditions for Wednesday, warmer weather headed to the region

Low clouds will make an appearance for your Wednesday morning. The onshore flow will maintain cooler conditions than what has been seen the last couple of days. Cloud cover is not expected to last, but for coastal areas patches of clouds will continue through the day. It is likely that beaches will see the marine layer throughout the day. Temperatures will cooler by a couple degrees, but a warming trend is expected to make way into the weekend.

With the warming trend, dangerous hot weather is likely to approach the interior areas. There are no heat alerts as of now, but First Alert Weather will continue to keep an eye on any alerts through the weekend.

Temperatures at the beaches will be in the 60s, for the valleys 70s and interior will reach 80s.

Thursday is the first day of Summer! After a cooler day today and possibly tomorrow, summer-like conditions will return on Friday, as another round of warm weather returns.