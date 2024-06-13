Mild conditions for Thursday, shift in weather for the weekend

Thursday will be similar conditions from the last couple days. Low pressure continues and will bring slightly more mist and drizzle for the morning commute. An increase in marine layer is expected through the morning, which will make clearing minimal at the beaches. The interior can expect late clearing.

Temperatures will be cool and mild. Coastal areas will see highs in the 60s to 70s, high 70s for the valleys and warmer temperatures up to the mid to high 80s for the interior.

Temperatures continue to be below normal, but as we head into the weekend, change is on the way.

Friday a shift in weather pattern begins. A warming trend will bring clearer skies and toasty temperatures. High pressure starts to move in and will bring a heatwave on Saturday. Sundowner winds are expected for the Santa Barbara South Coast. Perfect time to make those weekend plans!