Fog lingers for Sunday, June 9th forecast

Marine layer continues to be very thick and persistent with limited clearing and even some measurable precipitation via overnight drizzle. Temperatures remain very cool to mild for to beaches and coastal plains. Valleys are a bit warmer with still some lingering heat in our most easterly locations. Look for more fog overnight and in to early Sunday with patchy drizzle possible once again as the marine layer thickens up to around 3000 feet. Highs on Sunday will. be in the 60's for the beaches with 70's and 80's farther inland. We may see some better clearing or at least earlier thinning of the marine layer as the onshore flow is expected to weaken by late Sunday.

Looking ahead, it's that time of year when we see the ever see saw pattern of onshore flow versus inland heat. As we head in to the news work week, the marine layer is expected to weaken just enough for inland areas to see another warm up. Widespread 90's to about 100 degrees are expected through middle of the work week. We then quickly see another round of onshore flow strengthening with more cool and cloudy skies for Thursday and Friday. That too will be short lived as the onshore weakens and is replaced by a possible northerly flow and warmer temperatures by next Saturday. It's still early, but there is a bit of concern with regard to the northerly flow and possible warming. Fire concerns could come in to play as it will be mid June and we have had many similar past identical weather patterns where we really warmed up and had very strong north winds. We will keep a close eye and monitor the forecast all week as we approach next weekend and Father's Day.