Looking for a warm up, forecast June 3rd

Another day with a very stubborn marine layer keeping the coast on the cool side. Inland areas, of course, saw more sunshine and warmer temperatures as we close out the first weekend of June. Look for the fog to roll inland once again through the overnight and in to early Monday. Northwesterly winds will kick up for some areas and where that occurs, we may see some better clearing or scouring out of the marine layer. For now, there are no wind related alerts, but the Gaviota to Point Conception area could see one put in place for Monday evening when wind gusts might approach 40 mph or more. Look for highs on Monday to be in the 60's near the coast with 70's to mid 80's inland.

Looking ahead, high pressure will build slightly though about mid week which means further warming for interior areas. With the very cold ocean and lack of very strong high pressure, the marine layer will likely continue to hug the coast. This means our beaches will stay on the cool to mild side with perhaps quicker clearing of the fog. Inland areas will see plenty of sunshine and warm to even hot temps in the 80's and 90's. Significant warming is possible for Tuesday and Wednesday and Heat Watch is in effect for inland San Luis Obispo County. Temperatures could get close to and even in to the low one hundreds. Slight cooling is expected as the onshore flow deepens for the second half of the work week.