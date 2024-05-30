Cloudy and cool temperatures Friday

Very little change is expected in most areas Friday through the weekend. Temperatures will remain below normal for coast and valleys this weekend. Low clouds and fog will increase along the Central Coast.

Onshore flow remained quite strong Thursday which kept temperatures below normal. Beaches stayed cloudy Thursday.

Dense fog and a cooling trend is expected Friday, especially along the coast. Otherwise, not much change through the weekend but interior valley areas will cool by a few degrees. The marine layer will be pushed further inland and take longer to clear off the next few days.

Temperatures will rise again on Tuesday through Thursday of next week after a cool weekend, especially inland. Onshore flow will dip slightly Tuesday.